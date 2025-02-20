UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $8.56. UP Fintech shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 3,231,748 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIGR. China Renaissance upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target for the company.

UP Fintech Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 198.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Sparta 24 Ltd. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,148,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,296 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 675,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 66.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

