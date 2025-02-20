Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 2,396 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.