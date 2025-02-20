BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The investment trust reported GBX 18.54 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 92.84%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

THRG stock traded down GBX 6.46 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 579.54 ($7.29). The company had a trading volume of 321,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of £471.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 584.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 599.75. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 551 ($6.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 682 ($8.58).

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.