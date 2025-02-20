Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,486 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WFC opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

