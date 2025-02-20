NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NACCO Industries stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 7,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $238.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.97.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

