Advyzon Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.