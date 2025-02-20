Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Hardy Reed LLC’s Largest Position

Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 751,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 19.2% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $217,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $303.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.90. The firm has a market cap of $454.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.