Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ: MGYR) to Share 2024 Performance and Community Banking Strategy in Annual Meeting Presentation

Magyar Bancorp, Inc., a Delaware-based company and the parent entity of Magyar Bank, disclosed details concerning their upcoming annual meeting of stockholders in a recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025.

In the filing, Magyar Bancorp outlined its intent to release a written presentation to stockholders, investors, and the public, focusing on the company’s 2024 financial performance and its ongoing strategy within the community banking sector. This presentation will be shared on the company’s website and made available to interested parties.

Noteworthy highlights from the exhibit attached to the filing include the company’s $1 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2024, showcasing $805 million in loans, $849 million in deposits, and $112 million in stockholders’ equity. Magyar Bank operates from its main office in New Brunswick along with six branch offices across different locations in New Jersey.

Beyond the financials, key points highlighted in the presentation entail a 5.5% increase in deposits, 12% growth in loans, and an uptick in Earnings Per Share to $1.23 from $1.20. The company also emphasized increased dividend payments, expanded share repurchases, and the opening of a new branch in Martinsville in October 2024.

Furthermore, Magyar Bancorp has been recognized for its strong liquidity, with a Loan-to-Deposit ratio of 95% as of December 31, 2024. The company also notably achieved a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial and was named to the 2024 KBW Honor Roll, acknowledging its robust performance and consistent earnings growth over the past decade.

Despite these achievements, Magyar Bancorp cautions readers regarding forward-looking statements, underlining the inherent risks and uncertainties in the market, the economic environment, and other factors that could impact the company’s future performance.

The exhibit accompanying the filing provides a comprehensive breakdown of the company’s financial highlights, asset trends, loan compositions, deposit structure, and performance metrics, alongside insights into its fiscal year 2025 outlook.

Magyar Bancorp’s proactive approach through strategic initiatives and financial prudence positions the company for continued growth and value creation within the community banking landscape.

This communication is a reflection of the company’s commitment to transparency and comprehensive disclosure in engaging with its stakeholders and the investing community.

