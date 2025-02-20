Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

LPX stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,225.50. The trade was a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

