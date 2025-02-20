Top Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – February 19th

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, AbbVie, Moderna, IQVIA, and Charles River Laboratories International are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. These companies often focus on utilizing biological systems and living organisms to develop new drugs, therapies, medical devices, and diagnostic tools. Biotech stocks can be volatile and investors in this sector often seek opportunities for growth and innovation in the healthcare industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,622,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,549,783. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.69. 633,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $202.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $493.30 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $548.15 and its 200-day moving average is $568.62.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 1 year low of $196.80 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.34 and a 200 day moving average of $248.10. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $348.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.11. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $207.32.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Moderna stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,757,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,783,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.59. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

IQVIA (IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.01. The company had a trading volume of 758,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.95 and its 200-day moving average is $217.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

CRL stock traded up $10.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.98. The stock had a trading volume of 902,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,053. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $150.79 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.59 and a 200 day moving average of $189.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.37.

