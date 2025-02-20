Hanmi Financial Outlines Growth Strategies in New Investor Presentation

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC), the parent company of Hanmi Bank, has presented a detailed slide outlining the firm’s operating strategies, growth plans, and financial performance to prospective investors and analysts. This is according to information disclosed in a new Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Company stated that the presentation materials, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K, were made available on February 20, 2025. The slides provide significant insight into Hanmi Financial’s ambitious growth strategies and their current operating performance. However, Hanmi Financial emphasized that the distribution of this information does not infer that it is entirely comprehensive, or that it is material to decision-making regarding investments in the Company’s securities.

The Company further noted that the report and the included documentation should not be considered as “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Its incorporation into any future filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act relies on express reference within such filings.

Hanmi Financial’s filing also included general cautionary statements for investors regarding forward-looking statements, which may emerge in this new investor file. These forward-looking statements could contain inherent risks and uncertainties which could potentially differ from the actual results, performance level, or achievements of the company.

These forward-looking statements may include, amongst others, factors related to changes in regulatory and competitive outlook, capital expenditure plans, market trends, legal proceedings, and demographic changes. It also covers uncertainties related to general economic conditions, tariffs, military conflicts, geopolitical events, and other elements that may affect the Company’s operations and financial performance.

Hanmi Financial continues its commitment to providing transparent, detailed updates to shareholders and potential investors concerning its strategies and performance.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

