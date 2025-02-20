Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Announces Filing of 8-K FormInari Medical, a company known for developing innovative medical devices to treat venous diseases, recently filed an 8-K form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company’

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Inari Medical’s 8K filing here.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading