Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.030-5.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $343.0 million-$357.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.3 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.260-1.360 EPS.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,103. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $32.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $484.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.07 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 66.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCSI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Consensus Cloud Solutions

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.