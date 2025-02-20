Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.030-5.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $343.0 million-$357.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.3 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.260-1.360 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,103. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $32.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $484.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.07 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 66.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.
