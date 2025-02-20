Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Talkspace updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Talkspace Stock Down 19.0 %

Shares of TALK stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,891,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,216. Talkspace has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $527.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Talkspace in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

