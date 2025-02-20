Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
Shares of MFC traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,237. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.
About Manulife Financial
