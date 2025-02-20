Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,237. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.