Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 134.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,016,000 after purchasing an additional 204,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after buying an additional 179,441 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $205.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average of $197.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

