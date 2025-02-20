Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 277,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 182,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rover Critical Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$651,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Rover Critical Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.