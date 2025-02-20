iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

