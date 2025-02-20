Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.61 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Transense Technologies had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 37.44%.

Transense Technologies Stock Down 8.0 %

Transense Technologies stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 126.50 ($1.59). The stock had a trading volume of 80,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,822. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.24. Transense Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.90 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transense Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan Maughan acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,991.25 ($6,280.67). Company insiders own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

