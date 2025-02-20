Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 43,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 202,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price target on Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.94 million, a P/E ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

