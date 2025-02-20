Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 1204829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,076,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,345,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4,098.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 873,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 356,834 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 628.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 806,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 696,094 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.