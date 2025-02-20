Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 468283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calibre Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.46.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

About Calibre Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.43.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

