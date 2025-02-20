Traders Purchase Large Volume of NexGen Energy Put Options (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 45,314 put options on the company. This is an increase of 327% compared to the average volume of 10,617 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 122.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.94. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

