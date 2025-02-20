MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $188.67 and last traded at $188.62, with a volume of 45209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.54.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 40.72%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

