Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Laureate Education updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Laureate Education Stock Up 6.4 %

Laureate Education stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 522,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,633. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. Laureate Education has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at $581,251.88. The trade was a 45.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.