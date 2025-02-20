Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Laureate Education updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Laureate Education Stock Up 6.4 %
Laureate Education stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 522,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,633. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. Laureate Education has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at $581,251.88. The trade was a 45.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
