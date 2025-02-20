BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.
BMRN traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.70. 1,711,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
