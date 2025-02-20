TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $26.35.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

