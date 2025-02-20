The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,325,000 after buying an additional 7,475,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,435,144,000 after acquiring an additional 521,054 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,403,000 after acquiring an additional 251,972 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 829.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 260,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,886,000 after purchasing an additional 232,297 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 544,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,428,000 after purchasing an additional 171,071 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,440.48. This represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $668.02 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.85 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

