Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $255.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,002.40. This represents a 99.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,301,387 shares of company stock worth $575,821,045. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

