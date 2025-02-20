Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.82.

Get Carvana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $45.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,587,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,641.64 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.07, for a total transaction of $2,550,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,402,338.27. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total value of $6,107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,956.10. This trade represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,833,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $3,124,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 415,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $5,065,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 479,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,608,000 after purchasing an additional 165,661 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.