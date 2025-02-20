Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $112.06 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a PE ratio of 589.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,620,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $102,425,167.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,583,028.18. This represents a 20.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $650,740.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,469.88. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,301,387 shares of company stock worth $575,821,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

