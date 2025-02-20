Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 909,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,535,000 after acquiring an additional 177,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

