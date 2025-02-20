First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Buys 745 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,336 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

