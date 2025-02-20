Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lifted by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 868.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 67 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,043.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $936.88 and a 200-day moving average of $814.17. The firm has a market cap of $446.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

