Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,532,000 after acquiring an additional 897,195 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,641,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,284,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,983,000 after purchasing an additional 575,892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after buying an additional 5,237,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,529,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $267.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

