First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 0.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.85 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.64%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

