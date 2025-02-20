Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $106.82 and last traded at $108.03. Approximately 2,212,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,725,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.04.

Specifically, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of -63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,336,000 after acquiring an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after purchasing an additional 857,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after acquiring an additional 80,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

