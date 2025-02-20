Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $392,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 257,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,333,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 44,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,358 shares of company stock worth $5,535,650. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $166.94 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $169.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

