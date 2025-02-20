Mining Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 18th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, and Linde are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the extraction, exploration, and processing of various natural resources such as minerals, metals, and fossil fuels. Investors trade these stocks on public exchanges, with their value typically tied to the performance of the commodities being mined and various factors affecting the industry. Mining stocks can provide exposure to the potential profits and risks associated with the mining sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $9.34 on Tuesday, hitting $995.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,067.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $974.54. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $482.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,458. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $491.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $8.83 on Tuesday, hitting $465.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,429. Linde has a 12 month low of $410.69 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

