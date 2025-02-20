Sunpointe LLC Invests $260,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $179.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $151.76 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average is $173.56. The company has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

