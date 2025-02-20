Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 19.4% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 19.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 519,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 526,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Hemostemix Stock Down 19.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$21.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Should You Hold Nvidia Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.