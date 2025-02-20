Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.08. The stock had a trading volume of 188,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,469. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -88.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $1,660,584.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,396 shares in the company, valued at $16,691,933.88. This trade represents a 9.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 2,353 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $227,299.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,598.40. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,851 shares of company stock worth $4,984,696. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.