LMG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average is $164.20. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

