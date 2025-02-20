Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.5 million-$48.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.2 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 312,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.04 million, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Good purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,916.95. This trade represents a 17.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.