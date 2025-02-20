Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.5 million-$48.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.2 million.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.
Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
In related news, Director John A. Good purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,916.95. This trade represents a 17.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
