Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is PACK Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

PACK Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 826,601 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after purchasing an additional 720,010 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

