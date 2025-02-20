The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 293.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

