South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Insider Stephen Pearce Buys 30,000 Shares

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Pearce bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.60 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of A$108,000.00 ($68,354.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.81%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

