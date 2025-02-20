Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at UBS Group

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amplitude from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.37. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,496. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 86.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 156,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 72,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 38.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

