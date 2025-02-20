CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Megan Clark Buys 132 Shares

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Megan Clark bought 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$264.85 ($167.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,959.94 ($22,126.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $2.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from CSL’s previous Interim dividend of $1.83. CSL’s payout ratio is 50.38%.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

