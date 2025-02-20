TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TFI International from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TFI International from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upped their target price on TFI International from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.85.

NYSE TFII traded down $19.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $140.89. TFI International has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TFI International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in TFI International by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

